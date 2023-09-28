Left Menu

Roshibina Devi bags silver in women's 60kg wushu Sanda event

Indias Naorem Roshibina Devi signed off with a silver medal after a 0-2 defeat against local heavyweight Wu Xiaowei in the womens 60kg wushu sanda final at the Asian Games, here on Thursday.The Indian found the going tough against Wu Xiaowei, the reigning champions in the category, allowing the Chinese to get off to a strong start.

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 28-09-2023 07:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 07:35 IST
India's Naorem Roshibina Devi signed off with a silver medal after a 0-2 defeat against local heavyweight Wu Xiaowei in the women's 60kg wushu sanda final at the Asian Games, here on Thursday.

The Indian found the going tough against Wu Xiaowei, the reigning champions in the category, allowing the Chinese to get off to a strong start. Wu was declared winners by the judges after two rounds.

Trying to get her opponent off the mat, the local favourite had an aggressive first round and began with a splendid take down of Roshibina.

The Manipuri athlete tried to bounce back and got her hold of Wu's leg to push her out to the edges but was unsuccessful as round one belonged to the Chinese who had a 1-0 lead.

A watchful Wu sealed the issue with an attack on Roshibina Devi's torso in the second round. Roshibina had won a bronze in the 2018 edition at Jakarta.

