Left Menu

Soccer - League Cup final officials must avoid Liverpool bias, says Pochettino

I want to be treated in a fair way." The Argentine manager does not want the emotions and pressure surrounding Klopp's farewell season to be a factor at play, hoping the referee, Chris Kavanagh, will officiate the challenges at Wembley without the 'red' bias.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 09:58 IST
Soccer - League Cup final officials must avoid Liverpool bias, says Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino called on match officials to make fair decisions in their League Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday and cautioned them against being swayed by emotions over Juergen Klopp's departure. Pochettino pointed out his side's penalty appeals were unfairly dismissed during their 4-1 defeat at Anfield in the Premier League last month.

"What we need to be sure is that we are going to compete and be fair in every single decision," Pochettino said on Friday. "When we played against Liverpool in Liverpool, I think not one key decision was for us. Two penalties were not given. Duels, 50-50s were always for the other colour, always red. I want to be treated in a fair way."

The Argentine manager does not want the emotions and pressure surrounding Klopp's farewell season to be a factor at play, hoping the referee, Chris Kavanagh, will officiate the challenges at Wembley without the 'red' bias. "It's nice, Liverpool is an amazing club and I love Klopp. It's his last season here and we go to compete in the same way, both teams, and to see it for both clubs in the same way.

"But after my last experience playing there, what I want in Wembley is to go there and not feel the pressure. It is to play a game in the same level and the best team will win. But not to feel the pressure of people around." Pochettino was denied the previous chance to get his hands on English silverware during his time at Tottenham Hotspur, having lost the League Cup final to Chelsea in 2015.

Liverpool are eyeing a record-extending 10th League Cup victory while Chelsea are hoping to re-ignite their shaky season by winning the Cup for the sixth time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024