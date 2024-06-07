Controversy Erupts: Rusty Theron Accuses Haris Rauf Of Ball Tampering
Rusty Theron, a former South African seamer, accused Haris Rauf of ball tampering during a T20 World Cup match between USA and Pakistan. Theron alleged that Rauf ran his thumbnails over the ball, causing it to reverse. He also criticized the ICC for ignoring the incident, sparking a major controversy.
- Country:
- United States
In a dramatic turn of events at the T20 World Cup, former South African bowler Rusty Theron has accused Pakistan's Haris Rauf of ball tampering. The allegation was made during the high-stakes match between USA and Pakistan.
According to Theron, Rauf was seen running his thumbnails over the ball, which was only two overs old. Theron shared his observations on social media, questioning the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s oversight.
This accusation has intensified scrutiny on the ICC, particularly given the match's unexpected outcome where co-hosts USA managed to stun Pakistan in a thrilling Super Over finish. Rauf was notably Pakistan's most expensive bowler, conceding 37 runs in four overs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
England rope in psychologist of Premier League champions ahead of T20 World Cup
No Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand in Graeme Swann's Top-4 picks for T20 World Cup
"Youngsters played really good cricket": Tilakratne Dilshan ahead of T20 World Cup 2024
Stellar Lineup Announced for T20 World Cup Commentary Panel
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi revealed as tournament ambassador for ICC T20 World Cup 2024