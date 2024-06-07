Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: Rusty Theron Accuses Haris Rauf Of Ball Tampering

Rusty Theron, a former South African seamer, accused Haris Rauf of ball tampering during a T20 World Cup match between USA and Pakistan. Theron alleged that Rauf ran his thumbnails over the ball, causing it to reverse. He also criticized the ICC for ignoring the incident, sparking a major controversy.

Updated: 07-06-2024 15:09 IST
In a dramatic turn of events at the T20 World Cup, former South African bowler Rusty Theron has accused Pakistan's Haris Rauf of ball tampering. The allegation was made during the high-stakes match between USA and Pakistan.

According to Theron, Rauf was seen running his thumbnails over the ball, which was only two overs old. Theron shared his observations on social media, questioning the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s oversight.

This accusation has intensified scrutiny on the ICC, particularly given the match's unexpected outcome where co-hosts USA managed to stun Pakistan in a thrilling Super Over finish. Rauf was notably Pakistan's most expensive bowler, conceding 37 runs in four overs.

