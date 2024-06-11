Sumit Nagal Advances in Perugia Challenger, Eyes Paris Olympics

India's top-ranked tennis ace, Sumit Nagal, has progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the ATP 125 Perugia Challenger, following an impressive straight-sets victory over Bosnia's Nerman Fatic on Tuesday.

The sixth-seeded Indian, fresh off a men's singles title at the Heilbronn Neckarcup 2024 Challenger in Germany, secured a 7-6(1), 6-2 win in a match that lasted one hour and 52 minutes.

The first set was closely contested, with Nagal narrowly winning the tie-break. He then maintained his momentum, delivering excellent first serves to dominate Fatic in the second set.

Nagal is set to face local competitor Alessandro Giannessi in the second round. With this win, Nagal has climbed four spots to achieve a career-high ATP ranking of 73. The 26-year-old is also on the verge of locking in a place in the men's singles draw for the upcoming Paris Olympics. The International Tennis Federation is set to notify national federations of qualified athletes by June 12, followed by a confirmation of entries by National Olympic Committees by June 19.

