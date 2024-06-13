2026 World Cup Training Camps Announced: A Continental Journey

FIFA has unveiled the potential training camps for the 2026 World Cup, encompassing various cities in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Confirming previous announcements, 78 out of the 104 matches are set to take place in the U.S., with Mexico and Canada hosting 13 games each.

In addition to the potential training locations, FIFA has also detailed the possible game pathways for the U.S., Mexico, and Canada through the knockout stages. If the U.S. secures Group D, the team will initiate its knockout journey on July 1 in Santa Clara, California—culminating in a potential semifinal in Arlington, Texas. Conversely, Mexico and Canada have distinctive routes depending on their group stage standings.

Notably, the final game is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. As the excitement builds, FIFA indicated more training camp locations may be added, ensuring the teams are well-prepped for the matches across the continent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)