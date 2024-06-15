Left Menu

PCB Considers Salary Cuts After World Cup Debacle

Pakistan cricketers risk salary reductions and central contract reviews following their early T20 World Cup exit. Poor performances led the PCB, chaired by Mohsin Naqvi, to discuss strong measures including pay cuts. Further dismal showings in the Asia and World Cups add weight to these considerations.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 15-06-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 14:36 IST
PCB Considers Salary Cuts After World Cup Debacle
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's cricketers are facing the imminent threat of salary reductions and central contract reviews following their premature exit from the T20 World Cup. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), under Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, is contemplating these severe measures after disheartening defeats to minnows USA and fierce rivals India resulted in an early elimination on Friday.

A reliable source within the board indicated that senior officials and former players have advised the PCB Chairman to reassess the central contracts awarded during the tenure of his predecessor, Zaka Ashraf. The source noted, "There could be a reassessment of the central contracts, and the players might find their salaries and fees being cut if the Chairman decides to react strongly to the team's recent woeful performances."

Under Babar Azam's captaincy, the team's subpar performances have not been confined to the T20 World Cup alone; last year's Asia Cup and 50-over World Cup campaigns were also disappointing. Although no final decision has yet been made, the PCB board continues to discuss these stringent measures seriously. Previously, Chairman Ashraf had significantly increased player earnings and introduced a fixed share of the PCB's revenue from the ICC. Before the World Cup, Naqvi himself announced a bonus payment of USD 100,000 for each player if they won the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024