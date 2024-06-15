PCB Considers Salary Cuts After World Cup Debacle
Pakistan cricketers risk salary reductions and central contract reviews following their early T20 World Cup exit. Poor performances led the PCB, chaired by Mohsin Naqvi, to discuss strong measures including pay cuts. Further dismal showings in the Asia and World Cups add weight to these considerations.
Pakistan's cricketers are facing the imminent threat of salary reductions and central contract reviews following their premature exit from the T20 World Cup. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), under Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, is contemplating these severe measures after disheartening defeats to minnows USA and fierce rivals India resulted in an early elimination on Friday.
A reliable source within the board indicated that senior officials and former players have advised the PCB Chairman to reassess the central contracts awarded during the tenure of his predecessor, Zaka Ashraf. The source noted, "There could be a reassessment of the central contracts, and the players might find their salaries and fees being cut if the Chairman decides to react strongly to the team's recent woeful performances."
Under Babar Azam's captaincy, the team's subpar performances have not been confined to the T20 World Cup alone; last year's Asia Cup and 50-over World Cup campaigns were also disappointing. Although no final decision has yet been made, the PCB board continues to discuss these stringent measures seriously. Previously, Chairman Ashraf had significantly increased player earnings and introduced a fixed share of the PCB's revenue from the ICC. Before the World Cup, Naqvi himself announced a bonus payment of USD 100,000 for each player if they won the tournament.
