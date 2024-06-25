Afghanistan's Semifinal Hopes Hinge on Bangladesh Clash

Afghanistan's T20 World Cup semifinal aspirations are crystal clear: a victory over Bangladesh in their final Super Eights match will secure their place in the last-four stage of the tournament.

Following India's 24-run triumph over Australia, all eyes are on Rashid Khan's squad, who need to overcome their negative net run rate and advance. Even a no-result would suffice, earning them a needed point. Conversely, Bangladesh needs a significant win to keep Australian hopes alive.

This high-stakes match sees Afghanistan capitalizing on their recent victory against Australia, while a struggling Bangladesh aims to salvage their campaign. For Afghanistan, the stage is set to prove they are more than just a bowling powerhouse.

