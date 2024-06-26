Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Denies Inzamam-ul-Haq's Ball Tampering Allegations

India skipper Rohit Sharma has refuted claims by former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq that his team worked on the ball to generate reverse swing during their T20 World Cup match against Australia. India's win led them to a semifinal against England.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 26-06-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 23:52 IST
Rohit Sharma Denies Inzamam-ul-Haq's Ball Tampering Allegations
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • Guyana

India's captain Rohit Sharma firmly denied accusations from former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq, who alleged that the Indian team manipulated the ball to achieve reverse swing in their T20 World Cup Super 8s match against Australia.

India secured a 24-run victory over Australia, with a critical performance by left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who claimed three wickets, ensuring India's spot in the semifinals against England. In a Pakistani news channel interview, Inzamam suggested Arshdeep's ability to reverse the ball in the 15th over indicated ball tampering by the Indian side.

Addressing these allegations in a pre-match media briefing, Sharma dismissed the claims, noting that the hot and dry conditions contributed to the ball's reverse swing. He emphasized the natural occurrence of reverse swing across all teams and encouraged an understanding of the match conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024