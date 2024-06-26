Rohit Sharma Denies Inzamam-ul-Haq's Ball Tampering Allegations

India's captain Rohit Sharma firmly denied accusations from former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq, who alleged that the Indian team manipulated the ball to achieve reverse swing in their T20 World Cup Super 8s match against Australia.

India secured a 24-run victory over Australia, with a critical performance by left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who claimed three wickets, ensuring India's spot in the semifinals against England. In a Pakistani news channel interview, Inzamam suggested Arshdeep's ability to reverse the ball in the 15th over indicated ball tampering by the Indian side.

Addressing these allegations in a pre-match media briefing, Sharma dismissed the claims, noting that the hot and dry conditions contributed to the ball's reverse swing. He emphasized the natural occurrence of reverse swing across all teams and encouraged an understanding of the match conditions.

