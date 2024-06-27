South Africa's Pacers Obliterate Afghan Hopes with Fiery Spell
South Africa's pace attack dismantled Afghanistan for just 56 runs in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup. Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje spearheaded the destruction, reducing Afghanistan to 28 for five within the Powerplay. The Afghan innings concluded in 11.5 overs, nullifying their World Cup final aspirations.
In a blistering display of fast bowling, South Africa's pacers decimated Afghanistan's batting lineup, skittling them out for a mere 56 runs in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup.
Marco Jansen (3/16), Kagiso Rabada (2/14), and Anrich Nortje (2/7) launched a ferocious attack, leaving Afghanistan reeling at 28 for five inside the Powerplay. Their innings collapsed in just 11.5 overs.
Afghanistan's pursuit of a maiden World Cup final appearance was effectively quashed, as their batsmen, led by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, and skipper Rashid Khan, fell prey to exceptional deliveries and palpable nerves, sealing their fate before the match had truly begun.
