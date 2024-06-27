Left Menu

South Africa's Pacers Obliterate Afghan Hopes with Fiery Spell

South Africa's pace attack dismantled Afghanistan for just 56 runs in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup. Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje spearheaded the destruction, reducing Afghanistan to 28 for five within the Powerplay. The Afghan innings concluded in 11.5 overs, nullifying their World Cup final aspirations.

PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 27-06-2024 07:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 07:15 IST
South Africa's Pacers Obliterate Afghan Hopes with Fiery Spell
AI Generated Representative Image

In a blistering display of fast bowling, South Africa's pacers decimated Afghanistan's batting lineup, skittling them out for a mere 56 runs in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup.

Marco Jansen (3/16), Kagiso Rabada (2/14), and Anrich Nortje (2/7) launched a ferocious attack, leaving Afghanistan reeling at 28 for five inside the Powerplay. Their innings collapsed in just 11.5 overs.

Afghanistan's pursuit of a maiden World Cup final appearance was effectively quashed, as their batsmen, led by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, and skipper Rashid Khan, fell prey to exceptional deliveries and palpable nerves, sealing their fate before the match had truly begun.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024