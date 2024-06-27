Left Menu

Proteas Break the Curse: A Look Back at South Africa's World Cup Heartaches

Shedding their 'chokers' tag, South Africa's cricket team triumphed into their first T20 World Cup final without a loss. This win erases years of heartbreak and underperformance at key moments, including several defeats in semifinals and quarterfinals. PTI reviews the past struggles that led to this historic victory.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:13 IST
South Africa, once synonymous with Shakespearean sporting tragedy in World Cup semifinals, has rewritten its narrative.

Breaking free from their 'chokers' label, the Proteas advanced unbeaten into their first T20 World Cup final in Tarouba, Trinidad, triumphing over tournament giant-slayers Afghanistan.

This monumental victory heals years of heartache and trauma, erasing the bleak history of underperformance despite having cricket legends in their lineup.

