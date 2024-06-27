Proteas Break the Curse: A Look Back at South Africa's World Cup Heartaches

South Africa, once synonymous with Shakespearean sporting tragedy in World Cup semifinals, has rewritten its narrative.

Breaking free from their 'chokers' label, the Proteas advanced unbeaten into their first T20 World Cup final in Tarouba, Trinidad, triumphing over tournament giant-slayers Afghanistan.

This monumental victory heals years of heartache and trauma, erasing the bleak history of underperformance despite having cricket legends in their lineup.

