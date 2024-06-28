Unbeaten Clash: Germany Faces Denmark in Euro 2024 Knockout

Germany will face Denmark in a much-anticipated round of 16 match at Euro 2024 on Saturday. The match, featuring two unbeaten teams, is set to kick off at 9pm local time in Dortmund, adding to the hometown fervor.

Germany, who finished top of Group A, needs to reorganize its defense following a suspension for Jonathan Tah and an injury to Antonio Rüdiger. Nico Schlotterbeck is expected to step in for Tah, while Waldemar Anton is on standby to replace Rüdiger if needed.

Denmark will grapple with its own lineup issues. Midfielders Christian Eriksen and Thomas Delaney missed training due to stomach issues but are expected to play. Morten Hjulmand is suspended, making Delaney a likely replacement. With recent form and additional rest, Germany enters the match as favorites against a Danish team looking to repeat their past Euro successes.

