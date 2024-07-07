Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Hopes for Double Victory with Wimbledon Win and Spain's Euro 2024 Triumph

Carlos Alcaraz, after defeating France's Ugo Humbert at Wimbledon, hopes Spain's soccer team will replicate his success in their Euro 2024 semi-final against France. Alcaraz, who has a close relationship with Spanish soccer team members, looks forward to their victory on the same day as his quarter-final match.

Updated: 07-07-2024 23:56 IST
Carlos Alcaraz hopes his Wimbledon triumph over France's Ugo Humbert on Sunday will be an omen for Spain's soccer team's Euro 2024 semi-final match against Les Bleus.

The defending champion and third seed secured a 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-5 victory to advance to the quarter-finals, despite being pushed to his limits by the 16th seed Humbert. Soccer enthusiast Alcaraz, vigilantly tracking Spain's Euro 2024 journey, is set to play his quarter-final on Tuesday, coinciding with Spain's showdown versus France in Munich.

"Hopefully they're going to get the same result as me today," the 21-year-old told reporters. "I won in tennis, so hopefully the Spanish team will win in football."

The three-time Grand Slam champion missed the start of Spain's quarter-final win over Germany after his five-set clash with American Frances Tiafoe. Alcaraz is hopeful that Tuesday's schedules won't clash, allowing him to support Spain, who kickoff against France at 1900 GMT.

"I am supporting Spain because it's Spain," he said. "I have strong bonds with several team members, especially Alvaro Morata. He's a very good friend. Now it's my turn to support them, knowing they've backed me in my matches and tournaments."

With rain affecting Sunday's schedule, Alcaraz still awaited his ninth Grand Slam quarter-final opponent: either American Tommy Paul or compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

