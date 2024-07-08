Left Menu

England's Penalty Transformation: From Failure to Success

Under Gareth Southgate, England has transformed from a penalty shootout failure to a confident unit. By embracing detailed psychological and technical preparation, inspired by Chris Markham’s analyses, England has succeeded in recent tournaments. A key moment was their victory over Colombia in the 2018 World Cup, showcasing a new disciplined and strategic approach.

Gareth Southgate

Just like their decisive victory over Switzerland, England's shift from penalty shootout failures to a confident outfit owes little to chance.

Gareth Southgate, conscious of England's poor penalty record, prioritized changing this culture after his own miss in Euro 96 exacerbated the problem. His approach included detailed psychological studies and tactical training.

Chris Markham's extensive research helped reframe penalties from lotteries to skill-based challenges. Their success culminated in the 2018 World Cup win against Colombia, and was further proved in the Euro 2020 final. Key players like Saka and Toney demonstrate the effectiveness of this transformation, supported by crucial goalkeeper saves.

