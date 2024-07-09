Gautam Gambhir Appointed Head Coach of India's Cricket Team

In a significant development, Gautam Gambhir, the former India opener, has been appointed as the head coach of the national cricket team, taking over from Rahul Dravid. The announcement was made by the Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Tuesday.

Dravid, who concluded his tenure by leading India to the T20 World Cup last month, decided against reapplying for the position. This decision allowed Gambhir, known for his fierce batting and leadership skills, to step into the role. He expressed immense pride in the opportunity to serve his country in this new capacity.

Gambhir's cricketing resume includes significant achievements such as victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 50-over World Cup. Additionally, he has led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles and secured a third as a mentor. His tenure as head coach will commence with India's upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. BCCI President Roger Binny highlighted Gambhir's experience, dedication, and vision, expressing confidence that he will continue to steer the team towards success.

