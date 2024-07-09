Action-Packed Wimbledon and MLB Thrillers Steal Headlines
The latest sports news includes Wimbledon’s schedule changes due to rain, MLB's Braves victory, ATP Tour's towel policy changes, preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Vekic’s Wimbledon semi-final run, Medvedev's win, French marathoner Frere's doping ban, and boxing's uncertain future in the Olympics. Vinicius Jr. also apologizes after Brazil's Copa America exit.
Wimbledon organizers pushed the mixed doubles final to Sunday due to persistent rain. The tournament has faced numerous delays outside the main courts. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves triumphed over the Arizona Diamondbacks in an MLB thriller, thanks to Sean Murphy and Marcell Ozuna's crucial plays.
Post-Wimbledon, ball kids on the ATP Tour will resume handing towels to players, reversing a COVID-19 measure. Preparations for Paris 2024 continue amid security concerns, while Croatian Donna Vekic and Daniil Medvedev advanced to Wimbledon semi-finals after hard-fought matches.
French marathon runner Mehdi Frere received a two-year ban for doping violations, potentially missing the Olympics. Olympic boxing faces a governance crisis, risking its future at the Games. Vinicius Jr. apologized to Brazil fans following the team's early Copa America exit.
