Left Menu

Action-Packed Wimbledon and MLB Thrillers Steal Headlines

The latest sports news includes Wimbledon’s schedule changes due to rain, MLB's Braves victory, ATP Tour's towel policy changes, preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Vekic’s Wimbledon semi-final run, Medvedev's win, French marathoner Frere's doping ban, and boxing's uncertain future in the Olympics. Vinicius Jr. also apologizes after Brazil's Copa America exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:28 IST
Action-Packed Wimbledon and MLB Thrillers Steal Headlines
AI Generated Representative Image

Wimbledon organizers pushed the mixed doubles final to Sunday due to persistent rain. The tournament has faced numerous delays outside the main courts. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves triumphed over the Arizona Diamondbacks in an MLB thriller, thanks to Sean Murphy and Marcell Ozuna's crucial plays.

Post-Wimbledon, ball kids on the ATP Tour will resume handing towels to players, reversing a COVID-19 measure. Preparations for Paris 2024 continue amid security concerns, while Croatian Donna Vekic and Daniil Medvedev advanced to Wimbledon semi-finals after hard-fought matches.

French marathon runner Mehdi Frere received a two-year ban for doping violations, potentially missing the Olympics. Olympic boxing faces a governance crisis, risking its future at the Games. Vinicius Jr. apologized to Brazil fans following the team's early Copa America exit.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024