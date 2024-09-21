Left Menu

India U20 Squad Announced for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Laos

India U20 head coach Ranjan Chaudhuri has revealed a 23-member squad for the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Laos, scheduled from September 25-29. The team, also known as the Blue Colts, is in Group G with Iran, Mongolia, and hosts Laos.

India U20 head coach Ranjan Chaudhuri, on Saturday, revealed the 23-member squad set to compete in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Laos from September 25-29.

The Blue Colts find themselves in Group G along with teams from Iran, Mongolia, and the host nation, Laos.

The squad includes goalkeepers Divyaj Dhaval Thakkar, Sahil, and Priyansh Dubey; defenders Pramveer, L Hemba Meetei, Ngangbam Surajkumar Singh, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Dhanajit Ashangbam, Manabir Basumatary, Thomas Cherian, and Sonam Tsewang Lhokham; midfielders Manjot Singh Dhami, Vanlalpeka Guite, Akash Tirkey, Ebindas Yesudasan, Ishaan Shishodia, and Manglenthang Kipgen; as well as forwards Kelvin Singh Taorem, Korou Singh Thingujam, Monirul Molla, Thanglalsoun Gangte, Naoba Meitei Pangambam, and Gwgwmsar Goyary.

Fixtures include Mongolia vs India on September 25, India vs Iran on September 27, and India vs Laos on September 29.

