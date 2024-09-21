India U20 Squad Announced for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Laos
India U20 head coach Ranjan Chaudhuri has revealed a 23-member squad for the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Laos, scheduled from September 25-29. The team, also known as the Blue Colts, is in Group G with Iran, Mongolia, and hosts Laos.
The squad includes goalkeepers Divyaj Dhaval Thakkar, Sahil, and Priyansh Dubey; defenders Pramveer, L Hemba Meetei, Ngangbam Surajkumar Singh, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Dhanajit Ashangbam, Manabir Basumatary, Thomas Cherian, and Sonam Tsewang Lhokham; midfielders Manjot Singh Dhami, Vanlalpeka Guite, Akash Tirkey, Ebindas Yesudasan, Ishaan Shishodia, and Manglenthang Kipgen; as well as forwards Kelvin Singh Taorem, Korou Singh Thingujam, Monirul Molla, Thanglalsoun Gangte, Naoba Meitei Pangambam, and Gwgwmsar Goyary.
Fixtures include Mongolia vs India on September 25, India vs Iran on September 27, and India vs Laos on September 29.
