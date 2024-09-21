India U20 Team Announced for 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

India's U20 head coach Ranjan Chaudhuri unveiled a 23-member squad for the 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers, scheduled in Laos from September 25 to 29.

The Blue Colts are set to compete in Group G alongside Iran, Mongolia, and hosts Laos. Their fixtures include matches against Mongolia on September 25, Iran on September 27, and Laos on September 29.

The squad features key players across various positions. Goalkeepers include Divyaj Dhaval Thakkar, Sahil, and Priyansh Dubey. Defenders encompass Pramveer, L Hemba Meetei, Ngangbam Surajkumar Singh, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Dhanajit Ashangbam, Manabir Basumatary, Thomas Cherian, and Sonam Tsewang Lhokham. The midfield lineup features Manjot Singh Dhami, Vanlalpeka Guite, Akash Tirkey, Ebindas Yesudasan, Ishaan Shishodia, and Manglenthang Kipgen. Forwards include Kelvin Singh Taorem, Korou Singh Thingujam, Monirul Molla, Thanglalsoun Gangte, Naoba Meitei Pangambam, and Gwgwmsar Goyary.

(With inputs from agencies.)