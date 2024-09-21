Left Menu

India U20 Team Announced for 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

India U20 head coach Ranjan Chaudhuri announced a 23-member squad for the 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Laos from September 25-29. The Blue Colts are in Group G with Iran, Mongolia, and Laos. Key players include goalkeepers Divyaj Dhaval Thakkar, Sahil, and Priyansh Dubey among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 11:24 IST
India U20 Team Announced for 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers
  • Country:
  • India

India's U20 head coach Ranjan Chaudhuri unveiled a 23-member squad for the 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers, scheduled in Laos from September 25 to 29.

The Blue Colts are set to compete in Group G alongside Iran, Mongolia, and hosts Laos. Their fixtures include matches against Mongolia on September 25, Iran on September 27, and Laos on September 29.

The squad features key players across various positions. Goalkeepers include Divyaj Dhaval Thakkar, Sahil, and Priyansh Dubey. Defenders encompass Pramveer, L Hemba Meetei, Ngangbam Surajkumar Singh, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Dhanajit Ashangbam, Manabir Basumatary, Thomas Cherian, and Sonam Tsewang Lhokham. The midfield lineup features Manjot Singh Dhami, Vanlalpeka Guite, Akash Tirkey, Ebindas Yesudasan, Ishaan Shishodia, and Manglenthang Kipgen. Forwards include Kelvin Singh Taorem, Korou Singh Thingujam, Monirul Molla, Thanglalsoun Gangte, Naoba Meitei Pangambam, and Gwgwmsar Goyary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024