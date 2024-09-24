Singapore's Former Transport Minister Pleads Guilty in High-Profile Graft Case

S. Iswaran, Singapore's former Transport Minister, has admitted to receiving gifts while in office, as proceedings in his graft trial commenced on Tuesday. This rare case involving a state official has captivated the Asian financial hub, known for its efficient and corruption-free bureaucracy.

Iswaran, who entered the cabinet in 2006, became the first Singaporean minister to face court on graft charges. He was arrested in July of last year for allegedly taking kickbacks worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from property tycoon Ong Beng Seng. At that time, Iswaran served as an advisor to the Grand Prix's steering committee, while Ong owned the race's rights.

Initially refuting the allegations upon his resignation, Iswaran pleaded guilty to charges of obstructing justice and receiving value-laden gifts from individuals involved in his official duties, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA). The prosecution significantly reduced the charges from 35 to five, although the remaining will be considered for sentencing. Justice Vincent Hoong will pass the final sentence on Oct 3, with prosecutors recommending a lighter six to seven months of jail time versus the defense's request for eight weeks.

