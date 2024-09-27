Madras Karting Arena Set for Championship Debut

The recently inaugurated Madras International Karting Arena will debut its competitive event with the final round of the MECO-FMSCI National Karting Championship Rotax Max Classes this weekend.

With 54 entrants competing, the two-day event, starting Saturday, promises intense battles for titles across various categories.

Championship winners in Micro Max, Junior Max, and Senior Max will represent India at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Italy from October 19-26. The competition has been fierce, resulting in a tight leaderboard. Excitement peaks as Chennai's Rivaan Dev Preetham leads Micro Max, Pune's Arafath Sheikh heads Junior Max, and Bengaluru's Ruhaan Alva dominates Senior Max. Official practice, qualifying sessions, and heats are set for Saturday, while Pre-Finals and Finals will happen on Sunday, determining the ultimate champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)