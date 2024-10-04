FIFA's Bold Move: New Transfer Rules for Club World Cup
FIFA introduces temporary transfer rules to facilitate smooth transitions for players participating in the Club World Cup in the U.S. next June-July. Players whose contracts expire on June 30 can sign early as free agents. The interim rules include a potential two-week contract extension for participants.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:30 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
FIFA has unveiled new provisional transfer rules aimed at aiding players in switching teams for the upcoming Club World Cup in the United States, scheduled for June-July next year.
This move allows players with expiring contracts on June 30 to become free agents earlier, potentially joining one of the 32 qualified teams, including top clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City.
The council's approval for an exceptional window from June 1-10 could see players temporarily represent new teams before their contracts end, offering flexibility amid international tournament commitments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports Buzz: Hall of Fame Nominees, Visa Concerns, and Injury Updates
Haryana polls: BJP pledges welfare boards for backward classes, sports nurseries in every district for Olympic Games.
Top Sports Headlines: Hall of Fame Nominees, Visa Issues, MLB Updates
India Eyes Top 10 in 2036 Olympics, Sets Sights on Top Five Sports Nations by 2047
Sports Highlights: Manning and Lynch Lead Hall of Fame Nominees, Cardinals End Season for RHP Lance Lynn