FIFA's Bold Move: New Transfer Rules for Club World Cup

FIFA has unveiled new provisional transfer rules aimed at aiding players in switching teams for the upcoming Club World Cup in the United States, scheduled for June-July next year.

This move allows players with expiring contracts on June 30 to become free agents earlier, potentially joining one of the 32 qualified teams, including top clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The council's approval for an exceptional window from June 1-10 could see players temporarily represent new teams before their contracts end, offering flexibility amid international tournament commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)