India Seeks Redemption After New Zealand Defeat
India's women's cricket team suffered a major defeat against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup opener. Despite the setback, player Jemimah Rodrigues urged the team to move on and focus on future games. A controversial umpire decision also added tension during the match.
India's women's cricket team faces an uphill battle to revive their T20 World Cup campaign following a surprising defeat by New Zealand. Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has highlighted the need to recover quickly from the 58-run loss in the Group A opener in Dubai.
Chasing a target of 161 runs for victory, India collapsed to 102 all out in just 19 overs, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur's 15 being the top individual score. "This game is one we need to forget because it's a World Cup," said Rodrigues, who contributed 13 runs.
Tensions mounted as umpires dismissed India's run-out appeal against Amelia Kerr, considering the ball dead after a legitimate single. Despite early victories for New Zealand and Pakistan in Group A, India must regroup for the upcoming matches to advance to the semi-finals.
