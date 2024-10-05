India Seeks Redemption After New Zealand Defeat

India's women's cricket team faces an uphill battle to revive their T20 World Cup campaign following a surprising defeat by New Zealand. Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has highlighted the need to recover quickly from the 58-run loss in the Group A opener in Dubai.

Chasing a target of 161 runs for victory, India collapsed to 102 all out in just 19 overs, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur's 15 being the top individual score. "This game is one we need to forget because it's a World Cup," said Rodrigues, who contributed 13 runs.

Tensions mounted as umpires dismissed India's run-out appeal against Amelia Kerr, considering the ball dead after a legitimate single. Despite early victories for New Zealand and Pakistan in Group A, India must regroup for the upcoming matches to advance to the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)