Badal Doshi's Double Victory at FMSCI Indian Rally Championship

Mumbai's Badal Doshi emerged victorious in the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship's fourth round for two-wheelers, securing wins in both the open and privateer classes. With exceptional performances across various categories, the competition showcased promising talents, setting the stage for upcoming rounds in Guwahati and finals in Pune or Bangalore.

Mumbai's own Badal Doshi made a remarkable impression during the fourth round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship for two-wheelers, securing top honors in both the premier open and privateer categories.

In the fiercely contested Open up to 550cc category, Doshi outpaced competitors with an outstanding 4:35.600, leaving Amarendra Sathe and Abhishek Pardeshi following in his wake with times of 4:55.800 and 4:59.600, respectively.

The competition also recognized Syed Asif Ali's triumph in the scooter up to 210cc class, while veterans battled it out in the veterans above 50Y class, where Amarendra Sathe claimed victory. The event promises further excitement with upcoming rounds scheduled in Guwahati and the finals in Pune or Bangalore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

