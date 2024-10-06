Black Flags in Gwalior: Protests Shadow Bangladesh Cricket Team

Tensions mounted in Gwalior as Bajrang Dal workers protested against the visiting Bangladesh cricket team by waving black flags. The demonstration occurred at the Mela Ground, shortly before their T20 match against India.

The protests highlighted ongoing grievances regarding alleged mistreatment of Hindus in Bangladesh, particularly after the recent political shift following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. In response to the brewing unrest, police detained several protesters who had defied a ban on such demonstrations.

With security as a priority, over 2,500 police personnel were deployed by authorities to maintain order, ensuring the game proceeded without incident. The area surrounding Madhavrao Scindia Stadium was heavily guarded, with access strictly limited to ticket holders.

