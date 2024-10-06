Left Menu

Black Flags in Gwalior: Protests Shadow Bangladesh Cricket Team

Bajrang Dal workers protested against Bangladesh cricket team in Gwalior by showing black flags. The protest stems from alleged mistreatment of Hindus in Bangladesh. Despite prohibitory orders, tensions flared. Heavy police deployment ensured safety around the Madhavrao Scindia Stadium as the match proceeded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:29 IST
Black Flags in Gwalior: Protests Shadow Bangladesh Cricket Team
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions mounted in Gwalior as Bajrang Dal workers protested against the visiting Bangladesh cricket team by waving black flags. The demonstration occurred at the Mela Ground, shortly before their T20 match against India.

The protests highlighted ongoing grievances regarding alleged mistreatment of Hindus in Bangladesh, particularly after the recent political shift following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. In response to the brewing unrest, police detained several protesters who had defied a ban on such demonstrations.

With security as a priority, over 2,500 police personnel were deployed by authorities to maintain order, ensuring the game proceeded without incident. The area surrounding Madhavrao Scindia Stadium was heavily guarded, with access strictly limited to ticket holders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024