Real Madrid Extends Carvajal's Contract Amidst Injury Woes
Real Madrid extended Dani Carvajal's contract until 2026 following a serious knee injury that will see him sidelined for the season. Carvajal's injury occurred during a match against Villarreal. An important player since 2013, he has won 26 titles with Madrid. Vinícius Júnior also sustained an injury.
Real Madrid has announced the extension of Dani Carvajal's contract until June 2026, despite the defender being ruled out for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury.
The club confirmed the unfortunate diagnosis shortly after Carvajal suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, external collateral ligament, and popliteus tendon during their victory over Villarreal.
Carvajal, a key player for Madrid's squad since 2013 with 26 titles under his belt, is set to undergo surgery soon. Meanwhile, forward Vinícius Júnior has also been injured, sustaining a cervical injury in the same match.
