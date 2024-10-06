Left Menu

Real Madrid Extends Carvajal's Contract Amidst Injury Woes

Real Madrid extended Dani Carvajal's contract until 2026 following a serious knee injury that will see him sidelined for the season. Carvajal's injury occurred during a match against Villarreal. An important player since 2013, he has won 26 titles with Madrid. Vinícius Júnior also sustained an injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:33 IST
Real Madrid has announced the extension of Dani Carvajal's contract until June 2026, despite the defender being ruled out for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury.

The club confirmed the unfortunate diagnosis shortly after Carvajal suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, external collateral ligament, and popliteus tendon during their victory over Villarreal.

Carvajal, a key player for Madrid's squad since 2013 with 26 titles under his belt, is set to undergo surgery soon. Meanwhile, forward Vinícius Júnior has also been injured, sustaining a cervical injury in the same match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

