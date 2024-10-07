Semifinal Showdown: Young Women Hockey Stars Rise

Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, and Odisha have secured their places in the semifinals of the Junior Women's National Hockey Championship on Monday. The tournament witnessed fierce competition and remarkable performances from young athletes.

Madhya Pradesh emerged victorious against Uttar Pradesh with a 2-0 win, thanks to Captain Bhumiksha Sahu's two goals. They now prepare to face Odisha in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Jharkhand overpowered Maharashtra with a 3-0 victory, highlighted by a hat-trick from Dungdung Sweety, ensuring their clash with Haryana in the last four.

Haryana triumphed over Punjab with a 3-1 scoreline. Scorers Pooja Malik and Khasa Shashi led the charge, while Bhteri solidified the win just before the game ended. Odisha delivered a dominant 5-1 performance against Chhattisgarh, where Lahare Mamteshwari initially put Chhattisgarh ahead, but Odisha's teamwork turned the game around. The eagerly awaited semifinals are set for Wednesday.

