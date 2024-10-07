Semifinal Showdown: Young Women Hockey Stars Rise
Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, and Odisha have advanced to the semifinals of the Junior Women's National Hockey Championship. Strong performances from key players like Bhumiksha Sahu and Dungdung Sweety were pivotal in securing their respective victories. The semifinals are scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, and Odisha have secured their places in the semifinals of the Junior Women's National Hockey Championship on Monday. The tournament witnessed fierce competition and remarkable performances from young athletes.
Madhya Pradesh emerged victorious against Uttar Pradesh with a 2-0 win, thanks to Captain Bhumiksha Sahu's two goals. They now prepare to face Odisha in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Jharkhand overpowered Maharashtra with a 3-0 victory, highlighted by a hat-trick from Dungdung Sweety, ensuring their clash with Haryana in the last four.
Haryana triumphed over Punjab with a 3-1 scoreline. Scorers Pooja Malik and Khasa Shashi led the charge, while Bhteri solidified the win just before the game ended. Odisha delivered a dominant 5-1 performance against Chhattisgarh, where Lahare Mamteshwari initially put Chhattisgarh ahead, but Odisha's teamwork turned the game around. The eagerly awaited semifinals are set for Wednesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- hockey
- semifinals
- junior
- women
- tournament
- Madhya Pradesh
- Jharkhand
- Haryana
- Odisha
- championship
ALSO READ
YMCA Gears Up for Inaugural All India Kabaddi Tournament
Unexpected Explosions in Madhya Pradesh Halt Military Train
UP Deputy CM Alleges Bangladeshi Infiltrators As JMM's Vote Bank in Jharkhand
Jharkhand High Court Orders Immediate Restoration of Internet Services
Elena Rybakina Withdraws from Beijing and Wuhan Tournaments Due to Back Injury