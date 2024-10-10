Left Menu

NBA Eyes Return to China Amid Thawing Relations

The NBA is exploring a possible return to China after a five-year hiatus following a fallout over Hong Kong democracy protests. Commissioner Adam Silver expressed optimism during a sports management conference, highlighting improved relations and recent efforts to globalize the league's presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver indicated that the league might resume games in China, five years after a major controversy involving the Hong Kong democracy protests led to significant backlash from the Chinese government.

The sparks were ignited in 2019 when Houston Rockets' then-General Manager Daryl Morey expressed support for the Hong Kong protests on social media. This prompted China to halt broadcasting pre-season games between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets and caused significant financial losses for the NBA as sponsors withdrew.

Silver conveyed at the Columbia University Sports Management Conference that while the NBA has faced substantial challenges in China, efforts to rebuild relationships are underway, signaled by Jimmy Butler's tour in China and the league's expanded international reach, including games in Abu Dhabi, Mexico City, and Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

