NBA Eyes Return to China Amid Thawing Relations

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver indicated that the league might resume games in China, five years after a major controversy involving the Hong Kong democracy protests led to significant backlash from the Chinese government.

The sparks were ignited in 2019 when Houston Rockets' then-General Manager Daryl Morey expressed support for the Hong Kong protests on social media. This prompted China to halt broadcasting pre-season games between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets and caused significant financial losses for the NBA as sponsors withdrew.

Silver conveyed at the Columbia University Sports Management Conference that while the NBA has faced substantial challenges in China, efforts to rebuild relationships are underway, signaled by Jimmy Butler's tour in China and the league's expanded international reach, including games in Abu Dhabi, Mexico City, and Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)