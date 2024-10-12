Salah Shines as Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers Heat Up
Mohamed Salah scored as Egypt defeated Mauritania 2-0 to maintain their 100% qualification record for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Tunisia suffered an unexpected 1-0 loss to Comoros. Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Senegal all secured crucial wins, while South Africa achieved a significant victory over Congo.
Mohamed Salah played a crucial role in Egypt's 2-0 victory over Mauritania, helping them preserve a perfect record in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Despite a valiant effort from Tunisia, they faced a surprising 1-0 home defeat to Comoros.
In Cairo, Egypt struggled for almost 70 minutes before Trezeguet's opener paved the way for Salah's decisive contribution. In contrast, Tunisia, having dominated the game with 15 attempts, fell to Rafiki Said's lone goal, marking their first home loss in qualifiers since 2010.
Elsewhere, Nigeria left it late to secure a 1-0 win over Libya, thanks to Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's goal. Ivory Coast cruised past Sierra Leone 4-1, guided by Franck Kessie's two goals. Senegal, with contributions from Sadio Mane and Nicolas Jackson, overpowered a 10-man Malawi team 4-0.
