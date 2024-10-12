Left Menu

Salah Shines as Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers Heat Up

Mohamed Salah scored as Egypt defeated Mauritania 2-0 to maintain their 100% qualification record for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Tunisia suffered an unexpected 1-0 loss to Comoros. Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Senegal all secured crucial wins, while South Africa achieved a significant victory over Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 03:02 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 03:02 IST
Salah Shines as Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers Heat Up

Mohamed Salah played a crucial role in Egypt's 2-0 victory over Mauritania, helping them preserve a perfect record in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Despite a valiant effort from Tunisia, they faced a surprising 1-0 home defeat to Comoros.

In Cairo, Egypt struggled for almost 70 minutes before Trezeguet's opener paved the way for Salah's decisive contribution. In contrast, Tunisia, having dominated the game with 15 attempts, fell to Rafiki Said's lone goal, marking their first home loss in qualifiers since 2010.

Elsewhere, Nigeria left it late to secure a 1-0 win over Libya, thanks to Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's goal. Ivory Coast cruised past Sierra Leone 4-1, guided by Franck Kessie's two goals. Senegal, with contributions from Sadio Mane and Nicolas Jackson, overpowered a 10-man Malawi team 4-0.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024