Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Australia captain Pat Cummins anticipates a tough series against India, aiming to avenge previous losses on home soil. The series starts on November 22 in Perth. Cummins, rested from recent tours, hopes to lead for longer and discusses the return of teammate Cameron Green after surgery.

Updated: 12-10-2024 07:49 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 07:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia captain Pat Cummins is gearing up for a challenging series against India, as his team seeks to reverse consecutive losses on home territory. The fierce contest, comprising five tests, kicks off on November 22 in Perth. Australia hopes to overturn the defeats endured in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 series.

Cummins, having experienced demanding home series against India before, anticipates another grueling battle. The previous series, decided in the final session at the Gabba, serves as a reminder of the intense competition. With his squad's resources in mind, Cummins aims to navigate this long series strategically.

The series marks nearly a decade since Australia last held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Cummins, having rested, will lead the team without fast bowler Cameron Green, who is recovering from surgery. Despite previous injuries, Cummins is optimistic about his captaincy tenure, considering extending his role beyond the initial 2025 target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

