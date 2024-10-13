Legendary Indian Captains Set to Inspire Next-Gen Hockey Stars
Former India captains Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal have been appointed as mentors for the men's and women's teams at the Soorma Hockey Club. The club, owned by JSW Sports, is gearing up for the Hockey India League auctions with a strong coaching lineup to develop hockey in Punjab and Haryana.
- Country:
- India
Former India captains Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal have been chosen to mentor Soorma Hockey Club's men's and women's teams, respectively, in the revamped Hockey India League (HIL). The club, owned by JSW Sports Franchise, aims to strengthen its squads with upcoming auctions.
The men's team will have guidance from international coach Jeroen Baart, analytical coach Michael Cosma, and technical consultant Arjun Halappa, alongside Sardar. Similarly, the women's coaching staff includes international coach Jude Menezes, assistant coach Harvinder Singh, and analytical coach Sean Dancer.
Soorma Hockey Club, representing Punjab and Haryana, is set to focus on developing the sport in these regions known for their rich talent pool. "We're excited about the difference these teams will make to sport in the country," said Divyanshu Singh, COO of JSW Sports. Both Sardar and Rani look forward to inspiring the next generation through this initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress may break all previous records in Haryana, could get more than two-thirds majority: Sachin Pilot.
JJP-ASP Alliance Unveils Ambitious Manifesto for Haryana Elections
Dera Chief Gurmeet Singh Seeks Parole Ahead of Haryana Polls
Suspected Militants Kill Seven Punjabi Laborers in Balochistan
Amit Shah Takes Aim at Congress in Haryana Election Rally