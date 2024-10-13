Legendary Indian Captains Set to Inspire Next-Gen Hockey Stars

Former India captains Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal have been chosen to mentor Soorma Hockey Club's men's and women's teams, respectively, in the revamped Hockey India League (HIL). The club, owned by JSW Sports Franchise, aims to strengthen its squads with upcoming auctions.

The men's team will have guidance from international coach Jeroen Baart, analytical coach Michael Cosma, and technical consultant Arjun Halappa, alongside Sardar. Similarly, the women's coaching staff includes international coach Jude Menezes, assistant coach Harvinder Singh, and analytical coach Sean Dancer.

Soorma Hockey Club, representing Punjab and Haryana, is set to focus on developing the sport in these regions known for their rich talent pool. "We're excited about the difference these teams will make to sport in the country," said Divyanshu Singh, COO of JSW Sports. Both Sardar and Rani look forward to inspiring the next generation through this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)