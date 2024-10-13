Left Menu

Legendary Indian Captains Set to Inspire Next-Gen Hockey Stars

Former India captains Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal have been appointed as mentors for the men's and women's teams at the Soorma Hockey Club. The club, owned by JSW Sports, is gearing up for the Hockey India League auctions with a strong coaching lineup to develop hockey in Punjab and Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:36 IST
Legendary Indian Captains Set to Inspire Next-Gen Hockey Stars
  • Country:
  • India

Former India captains Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal have been chosen to mentor Soorma Hockey Club's men's and women's teams, respectively, in the revamped Hockey India League (HIL). The club, owned by JSW Sports Franchise, aims to strengthen its squads with upcoming auctions.

The men's team will have guidance from international coach Jeroen Baart, analytical coach Michael Cosma, and technical consultant Arjun Halappa, alongside Sardar. Similarly, the women's coaching staff includes international coach Jude Menezes, assistant coach Harvinder Singh, and analytical coach Sean Dancer.

Soorma Hockey Club, representing Punjab and Haryana, is set to focus on developing the sport in these regions known for their rich talent pool. "We're excited about the difference these teams will make to sport in the country," said Divyanshu Singh, COO of JSW Sports. Both Sardar and Rani look forward to inspiring the next generation through this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024