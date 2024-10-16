Left Menu

All Blacks Make Bold Lineup Adjustments Ahead of Crucial Tour

Injuries have forced loose forwards Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson, and Dalton Papali'i out of New Zealand's squad for the tour of Japan and Europe. Peter Lakai and Josh Lord are set to join the All Blacks as cover. The team is preparing for matches against Japan, England, Ireland, France, and Italy.

Updated: 16-10-2024 04:36 IST
The All Blacks are dealing with a spate of injuries as they finalize their squad for the upcoming tour of Japan and Europe. Loose forwards Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson, and Dalton Papali'i will miss the tour due to injuries sustained recently.

Stepping in to fill the void are uncapped 21-year-old Peter Lakai and returning lock Josh Lord, who was part of the Rugby Championship. The squad will leave for Japan on Thursday, with Coach Scott Robertson expressing enthusiasm for the new additions.

The All Blacks will face a challenging series of matches, kicking off in Yokohama against Japan and moving on to confront England, Ireland, France, and Italy throughout November.

