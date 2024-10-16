Left Menu

China's World Cup Hopes Rekindled in Qingdao Victory

China's football team halted a four-match losing streak with a victory over Indonesia in a World Cup qualifier in Qingdao. Coach Branko Ivankovic praised the players' dedication and the crowd's support. Though still at the bottom of their group, China clings to World Cup qualification hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-10-2024 08:28 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 08:28 IST
China's World Cup Hopes Rekindled in Qingdao Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's football team ended their four-match losing streak with a 2-1 triumph over Indonesia in a World Cup qualifier at Qingdao Youth Football Stadium. The passionate support of 37,000 fans played a key role, as goals from Behram Abduweli and Zhang Yuning secured the win.

Coach Branko Ivankovic kept star Wu Lei on the bench, focusing on team dedication and tactical discipline. Despite a late goal from Indonesia's Thom Haye, the Chinese team held firm to clinch victory in the third round of Asian qualifying, reigniting hopes for World Cup participation.

After the win, Ivankovic commended his players and the enthusiastic crowd, likening them to a '12th player.' However, with China still at the bottom of Group C, a challenging journey awaits if they hope to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

