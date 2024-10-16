Left Menu

Rain Halts India vs New Zealand Test Match Opener

The opening Test match between India and New Zealand was thwarted by relentless rain, leaving day one without any play. Despite attempts to clear the pitch, persistent showers caused significant dampness. Fans saw brief action from players in indoor nets. More rain is expected on day two.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:58 IST
Cricket Australia

The much-anticipated Test match between India and New Zealand faced a significant setback, as unrelenting rain led to the cancellation of play on the opening day.

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, efforts were made to clear the pitch following a brief lull in the downpour. However, the heavy rains resumed, leaving the field damp and unplayable, forcing the officials to call off the day's play at 2:34 PM.

The sparse crowd's only glimpse of action was when prominent players Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal engaged in an indoor practice session. With forecasts indicating more rain, hopes for play on day two remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

