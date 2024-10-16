Rain Halts India vs New Zealand Test Match Opener

The much-anticipated Test match between India and New Zealand faced a significant setback, as unrelenting rain led to the cancellation of play on the opening day.

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, efforts were made to clear the pitch following a brief lull in the downpour. However, the heavy rains resumed, leaving the field damp and unplayable, forcing the officials to call off the day's play at 2:34 PM.

The sparse crowd's only glimpse of action was when prominent players Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal engaged in an indoor practice session. With forecasts indicating more rain, hopes for play on day two remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)