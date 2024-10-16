Rain Halts India vs New Zealand Test Match Opener
The opening Test match between India and New Zealand was thwarted by relentless rain, leaving day one without any play. Despite attempts to clear the pitch, persistent showers caused significant dampness. Fans saw brief action from players in indoor nets. More rain is expected on day two.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:58 IST
The much-anticipated Test match between India and New Zealand faced a significant setback, as unrelenting rain led to the cancellation of play on the opening day.
At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, efforts were made to clear the pitch following a brief lull in the downpour. However, the heavy rains resumed, leaving the field damp and unplayable, forcing the officials to call off the day's play at 2:34 PM.
The sparse crowd's only glimpse of action was when prominent players Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal engaged in an indoor practice session. With forecasts indicating more rain, hopes for play on day two remain uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli Gifts Bat to Shakib Al Hasan Amid Test Farewell Speculation
Yashasvi Jaiswal Secures India's Victory Over Bangladesh with Stellar Performance
Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Gesture: A Signed Bat for Shakib Al Hasan
Ravichandran Ashwin Backs Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal as Future Pillars in Overseas Tours
Rain Delays Shake Up Shanghai Masters and Wuhan Open Matches