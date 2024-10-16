NATO Chief Hesitant Over Zelenskyy's 'Victory Plan'
NATO chief Mark Rutte commented on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksiy's 'victory plan,' expressing approval of its signal but refraining from full support until more details are understood.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:11 IST
- Country:
- France
Mark Rutte, NATO's chief, acknowledged the importance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksiy's 'victory plan' on Wednesday, recognizing it as a strong signal from Ukraine's leadership.
While Rutte found the initiative noteworthy, he expressed hesitance to fully endorse the plan, citing a need for further understanding of its many components.
The plan's details prompted cautious optimism but highlighted the complexities involved in garnering unanimous support from international partners like NATO.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis
Zelenskyy's Strategic Maneuvering: Navigating U.S. Politics and Seeking Support
Ukraine: UN official deplores deadly double attack on hospital
Attempt to defeat Russia a ‘suicidal escapade’, Lavrov warns Ukraine and the West
AfDB Approves $25M Loan to Support Seychelles' Economic Resilience and Green Recovery