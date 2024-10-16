NATO Chief Hesitant Over Zelenskyy's 'Victory Plan'

Mark Rutte, NATO's chief, acknowledged the importance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksiy's 'victory plan' on Wednesday, recognizing it as a strong signal from Ukraine's leadership.

While Rutte found the initiative noteworthy, he expressed hesitance to fully endorse the plan, citing a need for further understanding of its many components.

The plan's details prompted cautious optimism but highlighted the complexities involved in garnering unanimous support from international partners like NATO.

