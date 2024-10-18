Left Menu

Spinning to Victory: Pakistan's Explosive Test Turnaround

Noman Ali and Sajid Khan heroically secured a 152-run victory for Pakistan over England by claiming all 20 wickets in the second test, breaking a long winless home streak. Ali's 11 wickets and Khan's deadly first innings proved pivotal, as England struggled against the spin on a challenging pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Multan | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:03 IST
Spinning to Victory: Pakistan's Explosive Test Turnaround
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dramatic spectacle of spin bowling, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan led Pakistan to a significant 152-run victory over England in the second test, concluding a lengthy home drought. This win marked captain Shan Masud's first success following six consecutive losses.

Ali, showcasing his spinning prowess, took groundbreaking figures of 8-46 in the second innings, culminating in a match total of 11 wickets. England, set a daunting target of 297 runs, fell for 144 during the opening session of Day 4, struggling on a dry, turning pitch tailor-made for spin.

England's captain Ben Stokes, after recovering from injury, contributed a top score of 37 but fell in unusual circumstances when his bat slipped, resulting in a stumping. As they failed to handle the spinning conditions, England's series decider against Pakistan continues at Rawalpindi next Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024