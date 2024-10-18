Spinning to Victory: Pakistan's Explosive Test Turnaround

In a dramatic spectacle of spin bowling, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan led Pakistan to a significant 152-run victory over England in the second test, concluding a lengthy home drought. This win marked captain Shan Masud's first success following six consecutive losses.

Ali, showcasing his spinning prowess, took groundbreaking figures of 8-46 in the second innings, culminating in a match total of 11 wickets. England, set a daunting target of 297 runs, fell for 144 during the opening session of Day 4, struggling on a dry, turning pitch tailor-made for spin.

England's captain Ben Stokes, after recovering from injury, contributed a top score of 37 but fell in unusual circumstances when his bat slipped, resulting in a stumping. As they failed to handle the spinning conditions, England's series decider against Pakistan continues at Rawalpindi next Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)