Left Menu

Bala Devi: 'She Power' in Indian Women's Football

Ngangom Bala Devi, a prominent Indian woman footballer, humorously shared her fame experience in Nepal when mistaken for a coach. Celebrating her 50th international goal, Devi, known as the 'goal machine', reflects on her journey, historic achievements, and contributions to Indian women's football, including her stint in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 18:20 IST
Bala Devi: 'She Power' in Indian Women's Football
Ngangom Bala Devi
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Ngangom Bala Devi, Indian women's national football team striker, shared a humorous anecdote about being mistaken for a coach by fans in Nepal during the SAFF Women's Championship. Despite her role as a key player, this mix-up highlights her celebrity status.

Devi made headlines by becoming the first Indian woman to score 50 international goals in a match against Pakistan. Her achievements were celebrated by both Indian fans and local supporters in Nepal, who honored her with a standing ovation at the stadium.

Her historic career includes signing with Scottish club Rangers WFC, marking a landmark moment in Indian football. With a focus on hard work and resilience, Devi continues to inspire future generations, emphasizing growth and support within the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024