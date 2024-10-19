Bala Devi: 'She Power' in Indian Women's Football

Ngangom Bala Devi, Indian women's national football team striker, shared a humorous anecdote about being mistaken for a coach by fans in Nepal during the SAFF Women's Championship. Despite her role as a key player, this mix-up highlights her celebrity status.

Devi made headlines by becoming the first Indian woman to score 50 international goals in a match against Pakistan. Her achievements were celebrated by both Indian fans and local supporters in Nepal, who honored her with a standing ovation at the stadium.

Her historic career includes signing with Scottish club Rangers WFC, marking a landmark moment in Indian football. With a focus on hard work and resilience, Devi continues to inspire future generations, emphasizing growth and support within the sport.

