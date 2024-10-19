Bala Devi: 'She Power' in Indian Women's Football
Ngangom Bala Devi, a prominent Indian woman footballer, humorously shared her fame experience in Nepal when mistaken for a coach. Celebrating her 50th international goal, Devi, known as the 'goal machine', reflects on her journey, historic achievements, and contributions to Indian women's football, including her stint in Europe.
- Country:
- Nepal
Ngangom Bala Devi, Indian women's national football team striker, shared a humorous anecdote about being mistaken for a coach by fans in Nepal during the SAFF Women's Championship. Despite her role as a key player, this mix-up highlights her celebrity status.
Devi made headlines by becoming the first Indian woman to score 50 international goals in a match against Pakistan. Her achievements were celebrated by both Indian fans and local supporters in Nepal, who honored her with a standing ovation at the stadium.
Her historic career includes signing with Scottish club Rangers WFC, marking a landmark moment in Indian football. With a focus on hard work and resilience, Devi continues to inspire future generations, emphasizing growth and support within the sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)