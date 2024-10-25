South Africa's Bold Quest for World Test Championship Glory

In a bid to secure a place in next year's prestigious World Test Championship final, South Africa is optimistic about winning four out of their five remaining tests, according to coach Shukri Conrad.

After a decisive victory against Bangladesh, the team is confident in conquering their home series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Despite a youthful lineup and infrequent matches, South Africa demonstrated potential with a recent win in the West Indies and aims to challenge top contenders like India and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)