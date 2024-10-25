Left Menu

South Africa's Bold Quest for World Test Championship Glory

South Africa aims to reach the World Test Championship final next year, requiring wins in four of their remaining five tests. Under coach Shukri Conrad, the team, boosted by recent victories, is optimistic about their chances, especially in home conditions against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 25-10-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 16:57 IST
In a bid to secure a place in next year's prestigious World Test Championship final, South Africa is optimistic about winning four out of their five remaining tests, according to coach Shukri Conrad.

After a decisive victory against Bangladesh, the team is confident in conquering their home series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Despite a youthful lineup and infrequent matches, South Africa demonstrated potential with a recent win in the West Indies and aims to challenge top contenders like India and Australia.

