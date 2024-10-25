Left Menu

Santner's Spin Magic: New Zealand Eyes Historic Win in India

Mitchell Santner's remarkable seven-wicket performance brought New Zealand closer to their first test series victory in India. His strategic pace variation on a challenging pitch was key. The Black Caps led by 301 runs, seeking to break India's unbeaten home series streak since 2012.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:56 IST
Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner delivered an extraordinary performance on Friday, capturing seven wickets and setting New Zealand on track for a historic test series win against India. His intelligent variation of pace on a challenging pitch proved pivotal, marking a career-best in test cricket with figures of 7-53 in Pune.

With New Zealand scoring 198-5, they established a commanding lead of 301 runs, attempting to secure India's first home series defeat since 2012. Santner's successful run included dismissing Virat Kohli, whose unexpected full toss misstep triggered India's collapse.

Expressing satisfaction, Santner emphasized the importance of spin-friendly conditions and proactive batting strategies, allowing New Zealand to challenge India's historically formidable dominance at home. He noted that altering the pace and utilizing sweeping shots were crucial tactics for achieving this pivotal position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

