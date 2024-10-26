Francesco Bagnaia Sets New Lap Records at Thailand Grand Prix

In a dramatic turn of events, MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia broke the lap record twice at the Buriram International Circuit during the second qualifying session for the Thailand Grand Prix. Bagnaia, riding for Ducati, initially clocked a record time of one minute and 29.076 seconds before further shattering it with a speedy 1.28.700 on his sixth lap.

Bagnaia expressed optimism and confidence following this achievement, stating, "We did a very good job with the bike, and this morning we took a little step in front." His performance helps him close the gap in the championship standings, positioning him to challenge leader Jorge Martin, who secured third place after a crash.

Martin acknowledged the tough conditions but was satisfied with a spot in the first row. Meanwhile, former Australian Grand Prix winner Marc Marquez faced another challenging outing, crashing midway through the session and finishing fifth, leaving his quest for qualifying success still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)