Left Menu

Francesco Bagnaia Sets New Lap Records at Thailand Grand Prix

Francesco Bagnaia shattered the MotoGP lap record twice at the Buriram International Circuit, securing pole position for the Thailand Grand Prix. His Ducati teammates filled the front row despite challenging conditions, with championship leader Jorge Martin crashing but securing third place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 10:36 IST
Francesco Bagnaia Sets New Lap Records at Thailand Grand Prix
Francesco Bagnaia

In a dramatic turn of events, MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia broke the lap record twice at the Buriram International Circuit during the second qualifying session for the Thailand Grand Prix. Bagnaia, riding for Ducati, initially clocked a record time of one minute and 29.076 seconds before further shattering it with a speedy 1.28.700 on his sixth lap.

Bagnaia expressed optimism and confidence following this achievement, stating, "We did a very good job with the bike, and this morning we took a little step in front." His performance helps him close the gap in the championship standings, positioning him to challenge leader Jorge Martin, who secured third place after a crash.

Martin acknowledged the tough conditions but was satisfied with a spot in the first row. Meanwhile, former Australian Grand Prix winner Marc Marquez faced another challenging outing, crashing midway through the session and finishing fifth, leaving his quest for qualifying success still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024