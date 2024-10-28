Erling Haaland Swaps Ballon d'Or for Swedish Victory
Erling Haaland, a top football striker, chose to skip the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris to support his friend Erik Botheim in Sweden, where Botheim's team, Malmo FF, aimed to clinch another league title. Haaland's strong connection with Botheim traces back to their junior national team days.
In a surprising move, Norwegian football sensation Erling Haaland has opted to skip the prestigious Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris. Instead, Haaland traveled to Sweden to support his long-time friend Erik Botheim, who was playing a crucial match for Malmo FF.
The Manchester City star, known for securing 27 goals in 31 matches during the previous Premier League season, was seen in Malmo on Monday evening. Botheim's team was competing against IFK Gothenburg, seeking to secure their second consecutive Allsvenskan title.
Haaland and Botheim share a deep-rooted camaraderie, having played together on Norway's junior national team. Their friendship extends beyond the football field, highlighted by their collaboration on a rap video that has garnered over 12 million YouTube views.
