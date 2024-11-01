Left Menu

Oliver Bearman Steps In at Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Oliver Bearman has replaced Kevin Magnussen for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix due to Magnussen's illness. Bearman, the official reserve for the Haas team, will compete this weekend, having previously raced for both Ferrari and Haas. The decision was taken by Formula One stewards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 18:40 IST
Oliver Bearman Steps In at Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Britain's Oliver Bearman has stepped in to replace Kevin Magnussen at the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix, as confirmed by the Haas team on Friday. Magnussen was reported ill, leading to Bearman, the team's official reserve, filling his spot.

Bearman, who is set to race for the Ferrari-powered Haas team next season, has already showcased his skills for both Ferrari and Haas this year. Friday's events at the track feature an hour-long practice session, followed by the qualifying rounds for Saturday's sprint race.

The Formula One stewards have granted permission for Bearman to participate in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos. He will replace Magnussen, who remains out of action until further notice. Decisions regarding Magnussen's potential return for the 100km sprint race remain pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Togo’s Economic Resilience and Green Growth: World Bank Report Insights

Transforming Africa’s Future: How Education Reform Fuels Inclusive Growth

Fiscal Challenges in Low-Income Countries: World Bank Report Calls for Global Support to Alleviate Debt and Boost Development

Strengthening Global Health: Community-Driven Protection at the Core of WHO’s New Emergency Framework

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024