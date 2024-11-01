Oliver Bearman Steps In at Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Britain's Oliver Bearman has stepped in to replace Kevin Magnussen at the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix, as confirmed by the Haas team on Friday. Magnussen was reported ill, leading to Bearman, the team's official reserve, filling his spot.

Bearman, who is set to race for the Ferrari-powered Haas team next season, has already showcased his skills for both Ferrari and Haas this year. Friday's events at the track feature an hour-long practice session, followed by the qualifying rounds for Saturday's sprint race.

The Formula One stewards have granted permission for Bearman to participate in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos. He will replace Magnussen, who remains out of action until further notice. Decisions regarding Magnussen's potential return for the 100km sprint race remain pending.

