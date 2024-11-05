Left Menu

Bengaluru Bulls Charge Forward with Strategic Defence Play

Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat emphasizes the importance of a solid defence for team success in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. The team achieved a significant victory against Tamil Thalaivas by executing plans effectively. Looking ahead, the focus remains on adapting strategies and boosting player performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:47 IST
Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir (left) (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the ever-competitive arena of the Pro Kabaddi League, Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat underscores the foundational importance of a robust defensive strategy. According to Sehrawat, an effective defence not only fortifies the team but also empowers the raiders to execute their strategies effectively.

The Bengaluru Bulls marked a striking turnaround in their performance during the second half of the Hyderabad leg of Season 11, sealing a remarkable victory against the Tamil Thalaivas. 'In this game, all our strategies worked very well, with only a single mistake throughout the match. Our adherence to well-laid plans made me very happy,' Sehrawat expressed in a press statement released by the PKL.

As the team gears up for their upcoming battle against the Bengal Warriorz, Sehrawat's coaching acumen and strategic foresight remain pivotal. With confidence high, the Bulls aim to continue their strategic evolution to counter the formidable challenge posed by the Warriorz' noteworthy raiders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

