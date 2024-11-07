India's Opening Pair Dilemma Ahead of Australia Series
India faces uncertainty over their opening pair for the upcoming series against Australia after KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran struggled in an unofficial test match. With Yashasvi Jaiswal needing a new partner and Rohit Sharma likely absent, finding the right opening combination remains a challenge.
India is facing a dilemma over its opening pair for the series against Australia after KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran both failed to deliver in the second unofficial test on Thursday.
Yashasvi Jaiswal will need a new opening partner as captain Rohit Sharma is expected to miss the Perth test due to personal reasons. Easwaran and the experienced Rahul were the leading options to partner Jaiswal, yet neither impressed against Australia A.
India A was left struggling at 65-5 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before Dhruv Jurel managed to lift the team with a resistant 80, helping them to post a total of 161. Meanwhile, Australia's Nathan McSweeney and Sam Konstas are potential candidates to fill the opening slot left by David Warner's retirement.
