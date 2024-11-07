Suryakumar Yadav Leads India Against South Africa in T20I Showdown

As the Indian cricket team gears up to clash with South Africa in the first T20I at Durban on Thursday, attention is squarely on captain Suryakumar Yadav. He holds an impressive T20I track record against South Africa, marking him as a pivotal player in the Indian lineup.

Suryakumar has demonstrated remarkable prowess in T20I encounters against the Proteas, accumulating 346 runs in just seven games, averaging 57.67 with a striking rate of 175.60. His achievements include a century and four half-centuries, with a personal best of 100 runs.

The series will progress with the second T20I at St George's Park in Gqeberha on November 10, the third match at SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 13, and will conclude at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 15. India's squad remains dynamic and poised for a high-energy tour.

