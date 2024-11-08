Epic Rugby Showdown: New Zealand vs. Ireland in Dublin Clash

New Zealand's rugby captain Scott Barrett has issued a rallying call to his teammates, emphasizing the necessity for a full 80-minute performance against Ireland in Dublin. This warning comes on the heels of their tight victory over England in the Autumn international series opener.

Recalling the previous year's Rugby World Cup, where New Zealand edged out Ireland in a tense quarter-final, Barrett is cautious of a determined Irish side. "Ireland will come out strong in front of their home crowd," he stated, acknowledging Ireland's skill with ball handling and short-pass game.

As New Zealand prepares for their third visit to Dublin since 2018, Barrett is aware of the competitive nature of the match. He noted the importance of the tour for the All Blacks as they aim for improvement following recent matches.

