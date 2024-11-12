Bopanna-Ebden Falter in ATP Finals, Face Uphill Battle

Ace Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna, alongside his Australian partner Matthew Ebden, faced a challenging start to their ATP Finals campaign. The duo suffered a straight-set defeat to Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, losing 2-6, 3-6 in the group stage.

The Indo-Australian pair, who had previously overcome the Italians in the Australian Open final, found themselves outmatched as Bolelli and Vavassori broke serve early and maintained pressure throughout. A costly double fault by Bopanna and Ebden during the eighth game sealed the Italians' second-set dominance.

With efficient serving from their opponents, Bopanna and Ebden struggled, winning only 58% of first-serve points compared to the Italians' impressive 89%. They now face top seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic next, with hopes to recover from their third consecutive defeat to the Italian duo this year.

