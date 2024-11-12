Left Menu

Melie Kerr: ICC Women's Player of the Month for October

New Zealand all-rounder Melie Kerr clinched the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for October, marking her second victory. Her stellar performances led New Zealand to a T20 World Cup win, where she was named Player of both the Final and Tournament, and continued to excel on their India tour.

New Zealand's Melie Kerr (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

New Zealand's dynamic all-rounder Melie Kerr has been recognized as the ICC Women's Player of the Month for October, following her outstanding contributions to her team's success. Kerr was pivotal in New Zealand clinching the T20 World Cup, capturing both the Player of the Final and Player of the Tournament honors.

Reflecting on her award, Kerr stated, 'It's an honor to receive this accolade amidst such a talented pool of cricketers worldwide. This month holds special significance for me, my team, our coaches, New Zealand, and my family, without whom this achievement would be impossible.'

During the T20 World Cup final, Kerr's remarkable performance included scoring 43 runs and taking three wickets, propelling her team to victory. Throughout the tournament, she amassed a record 15 wickets and 135 runs in six matches. Her exceptional form persisted on New Zealand's subsequent Indian tour, where, in a singular ODI, she secured four wickets and added an unbeaten 25 runs, contributing significantly to her monthly total of 160 runs and 19 wickets across seven matches.

