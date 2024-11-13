India Prepares for Malaysia Showdown: A Strategic Friendly

India's senior men's national football team commenced their training sessions ahead of a friendly face-off against Malaysia scheduled for November 18 in Hyderabad. With the Indian Super League on pause due to the FIFA international window, the Blue Tigers arrived in Hyderabad on Monday evening, gearing up for six days of rigorous training before the match.

Head coach Manolo Marquez explained his strategy of playing a single match during this period, emphasizing the necessity of ample training time. Marquez highlighted the recent progress he witnessed, noting marked improvements, especially following their 1-1 draw against Vietnam last month. He acknowledged that despite a challenging start with a draw against Mauritius and a loss to Syria, the focus remains on tactical enhancement.

In his ongoing efforts to refine the team, Marquez has introduced newcomers like Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Vibin Mohanan, Irfan Yadwad, and Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, adding fresh talent to the roster. As preparations continue, Marquez maintains a keen focus on the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, aiming to solidify a potent squad ready to challenge in March 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)