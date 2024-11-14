Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Secures Semifinal Spot at ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner became the first player to reach the semifinals at the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz defeated Alex de Minaur. Sinner, who faces Daniil Medvedev next, has already secured his place in the last four. Other contenders include Fritz and Medvedev, with de Minaur eliminated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turin | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:28 IST
Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a remarkable display of skill, Jannik Sinner became the first player to secure a spot in the semifinals of the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz overcame Alex de Minaur on Thursday.

Sinner's impressive performance in his opening two matches guaranteed his advancement, despite his upcoming match against Daniil Medvedev. Last year, Sinner was the runner-up to Novak Djokovic, who is absent this year due to injury.

Fritz remains a strong contender with two wins, while Medvedev can still qualify by defeating Sinner. De Minaur's finals debut ended without any wins. In another group, Alexander Zverev leads, surpassing competitors like Casper Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz, and Andrey Rublev.

(With inputs from agencies.)

