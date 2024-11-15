Deschamps Defends Decision as Mbappé Faces Struggles
France's coach Didier Deschamps addresses Kylian Mbappé's recent challenges both physically and psychologically, explaining his exclusion from recent national squad selections after a goalless draw against Israel. Despite Mbappé's absence, Deschamps refutes claims of a relation to a legal controversy, attributing the decision to the player's current form.
France's head coach Didier Deschamps has addressed the recent dip in form of star striker Kylian Mbappé, citing physical and psychological factors as contributors.
Following a goalless draw against Israel in the Nations League, Deschamps was queried regarding the absence of the Real Madrid forward from the national team roster. He affirmed that Mbappé is enduring a challenging period both on and off the pitch.
Despite media reports suggesting an off-field legal issue involving the former PSG player, Deschamps made clear the decision to leave him out was unrelated, emphasizing that the player's current performance was the main consideration.
