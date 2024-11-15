Left Menu

Deschamps Defends Decision as Mbappé Faces Struggles

France's coach Didier Deschamps addresses Kylian Mbappé's recent challenges both physically and psychologically, explaining his exclusion from recent national squad selections after a goalless draw against Israel. Despite Mbappé's absence, Deschamps refutes claims of a relation to a legal controversy, attributing the decision to the player's current form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:39 IST
Deschamps Defends Decision as Mbappé Faces Struggles
Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • France

France's head coach Didier Deschamps has addressed the recent dip in form of star striker Kylian Mbappé, citing physical and psychological factors as contributors.

Following a goalless draw against Israel in the Nations League, Deschamps was queried regarding the absence of the Real Madrid forward from the national team roster. He affirmed that Mbappé is enduring a challenging period both on and off the pitch.

Despite media reports suggesting an off-field legal issue involving the former PSG player, Deschamps made clear the decision to leave him out was unrelated, emphasizing that the player's current performance was the main consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024