Australia Clinches Thrilling 13-Run Victory Against Pakistan in T20I Clash

In a captivating match in Sydney, Australia won against Pakistan by 13 runs in the second T20I. Spencer Johnson's five-wicket haul and Haris Rauf's exceptional bowling took center stage, leading Australia to a 2-0 series lead. They now aim for a clean sweep in the final match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:37 IST
Team Australia (Photo: X/@cricketcomau). Image Credit: ANI
In a gripping spectacle held on Saturday in Sydney, Australia clinched a 13-run triumph over Pakistan, successfully defending a modest score of 148 in the second T20I. The match's hero was Spencer Johnson, a 28-year-old left-arm fast bowler, who captivated the audience with an impressive five-wicket haul, posting figures of 5/26.

After winning the toss, Australia's openers, Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk, set the stage with a swift fifty-run partnership in just over three overs. The early momentum was disrupted by Haris Rauf, who dismissed Fraser-McGurk for 20 and captain Josh Inglis without scoring. Matthew Short contributed 32 before being bowled by Abbas Afridi, leaving Australia at 56/3 inside six overs.

The middle order floundered as Marcus Stoinis fell for 14, Glenn Maxwell for 21, and Tim David for 18, all faltering against Rauf's incisive bowling, which concluded at 4/22—remarkable figures on Australian soil. Australia was dismissed for 147, as Abbas Afridi captured 3/17. In reply, Pakistan crumbled under Johnson's spell as Babar Azam and others fell cheaply. Despite Usman Khan's resistant 52, Pakistan faltered, concluding at 134 all out, handing Australia a series lead they'll hope to extend in Hobart.

